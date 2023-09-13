News & Insights

Palantir Technologies To Support Babcock International To Realise Digital Defence Ambitions

September 13, 2023 — 07:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) said it will enable the Babcock International Group to strengthen its digital defence capabilities through an Enterprise Agreement. The agreement will support all areas of Babcock's global defence business across submarines, warships, and army equipment. Palantir said the agreement will consolidate data streams into one place, whether that's on supply chains or asset management, with toolsets and analytics.

Guy Williams, Head of UK Defence & National Security from Palantir Technologies said: "Our partnership with Babcock will help ensure the MOD maximise operational output at pace, whilst empowering Babcock's talented workforce to become truly digitally enabled."

Palantir said the platforms will allow Babcock to co-ordinate more closely with their customers, and improve how they better understand and utilise data.

