Palantir Technologies to debut on NYSE on Sept. 29

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Central Intelligence Agency-backed data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc said on Friday its shares would begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 29.

Shares of Palantir, which last week said it would debut on Sept. 23, are scheduled to go public through a direct listing.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.