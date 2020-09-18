US Markets

Palantir Technologies to debut on NYSE on Sept. 29

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Central Intelligence Agency-backed data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc said on Friday its shares would begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 29.

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Central Intelligence Agency-backed data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc said on Friday its shares would begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 29.

Shares of Palantir, which last week said it would debut on Sept. 23, are scheduled to go public through a direct listing.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular