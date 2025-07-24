Palantir Technologies Stock (PLTR) Opinions on Recent Price Surge

Stocks
Recent discussions on X about Palantir Technologies (PLTR) have centered around the stock's remarkable performance, with many users highlighting its significant gains over the past year, including a surge past the $150 mark. There’s a palpable excitement among some who point to strong earnings, new partnerships, and government contracts as drivers of this momentum. However, caution lingers in the conversation as others question the sustainability of such a high valuation amidst potential market volatility.

Posts on X also reveal a split in perspectives, with some expressing confidence in upcoming earnings as a potential catalyst for further growth, while others warn of the stock’s sensitivity to negative news. The buzz around recent deals and institutional backing adds fuel to the debate, keeping the community engaged and divided on what lies ahead for this data analytics giant.

Palantir Technologies Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Palantir Technologies Insider Trading Activity

Palantir Technologies insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 235 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 234 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEPHEN ANDREW COHEN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 5,079,053 shares for an estimated $449,980,360.
  • SHYAM SANKAR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 49 sales selling 1,158,569 shares for an estimated $134,506,342.
  • ALEXANDER C. KARP (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 831,372 shares for an estimated $94,947,249.
  • RYAN D. TAYLOR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 204,263 shares for an estimated $22,620,024.
  • ALEXANDER D. MOORE has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $12,549,813.
  • HEATHER A. PLANISHEK has made 1 purchase buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,161,400 and 22 sales selling 36,296 shares for an estimated $3,918,641.
  • DAVID A. GLAZER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 34,230 shares for an estimated $4,324,987.
  • ERIC H. WOERSCHING has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 27,214 shares for an estimated $3,535,530.
  • LAUREN ELAINA FRIEDMAN STAT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,394 shares for an estimated $1,389,111.
  • ALEXANDRA W. SCHIFF has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 10,776 shares for an estimated $1,002,328.
  • JEFFREY BUCKLEY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,897 shares for an estimated $239,688.

Palantir Technologies Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,388 institutional investors add shares of Palantir Technologies stock to their portfolio, and 873 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Palantir Technologies Government Contracts

We have seen $568,906,040 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Palantir Technologies Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025
  • Mizuho issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/11/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/29/2025
  • Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/04/2025
  • B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Palantir Technologies Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLTR recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $PLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Mark Schappel from Loop Capital set a target price of $155.0 on 06/12/2025
  • Matthew Broome from Mizuho set a target price of $116.0 on 06/11/2025
  • Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 05/08/2025
  • Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025
  • Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025
  • Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $98.0 on 05/06/2025
  • Gabriela Borges from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $90.0 on 05/06/2025

