Palantir Technologies Stock (PLTR) Opinions on Recent Price Surge

Recent discussions on X about Palantir Technologies (PLTR) have centered around the stock's remarkable performance, with many users highlighting its significant gains over the past year, including a surge past the $150 mark. There’s a palpable excitement among some who point to strong earnings, new partnerships, and government contracts as drivers of this momentum. However, caution lingers in the conversation as others question the sustainability of such a high valuation amidst potential market volatility.

Posts on X also reveal a split in perspectives, with some expressing confidence in upcoming earnings as a potential catalyst for further growth, while others warn of the stock’s sensitivity to negative news. The buzz around recent deals and institutional backing adds fuel to the debate, keeping the community engaged and divided on what lies ahead for this data analytics giant.

Palantir Technologies Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 07/15, 04/09, 04/08, 02/12 and 0 sales.

on 07/15, 04/09, 04/08, 02/12 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 06/30, 06/25 and 0 sales.

on 06/30, 06/25 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 06/30, 04/01.

on 02/12 and 2 sales worth up to on 06/30, 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/25.

on 04/08, 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to on 02/26, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/31, 01/24 and 0 sales.

Palantir Technologies Insider Trading Activity

Palantir Technologies insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 235 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 234 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

Palantir Technologies Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,388 institutional investors add shares of Palantir Technologies stock to their portfolio, and 873 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Palantir Technologies Government Contracts

We have seen $568,906,040 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Palantir Technologies Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Mizuho issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/11/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/29/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/04/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Palantir Technologies Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLTR recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $PLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Schappel from Loop Capital set a target price of $155.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Matthew Broome from Mizuho set a target price of $116.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $98.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Gabriela Borges from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $90.0 on 05/06/2025

