Palantir Technologies Stock Has 42% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst. Is the Stock a Buy at a 2-Year High?

There's little question that Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) has benefited from the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). While the company's data mining and AI services were once the province of the U.S. government and its allies, Palantir has branched out, providing services to private companies with AI and business analytics services. Strong and growing demand has supercharged its stock, which is up 236% over the past year.

One Wall Street analyst believes there's much more to come.

Capitalizing on the AI gold rush

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives boosted his price target on Palantir to $35 while maintaining an outperform (buy) rating on the stock. That represents potential gains of 42% compared to stock's closing price on Tuesday. Ives believes investors are underestimating Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which he claims is regarded by many U.S. business as the "launching pad of AI use cases."

The analyst goes further, suggesting Palantir could generate revenue of $5 billion by fiscal 2027.

The path to profits

I believe Ives is on to something. Palantir has been running AIP bootcamps non-stop, which take customers "[f]rom 0 to use case in 5 days or less," according to the company. "These immersive, hands-on-keyboard sessions allow new and existing customers to build live alongside Palantir engineers, all working toward the common goal of deploying AI in operations."

Demand for these customizable systems is off the charts. In October, management set a goal of running 500 such boot camps over the coming year. By early February it had already conducted 560, so the strategy is clearly paying off.

To achieve $5 billion in revenue by 2027, Palantir would only need to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 23%. That might be a tad ambitious but not unreasonable, given its 20% growth in the fourth quarter. If Palantir hits Ives' revenue target of $5 billion by 2027, that works out to a forward price-to-sales ratio of about 11, making the stock a steal at the current price.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2024

Danny Vena has positions in Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.