Palantir Technologies Spikes On Reversing To Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares are gaining more than 15 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported fourth-quarter profit compared to loss last year.

The quarterly earnings were $30.88 million or $0.01 per share compared to loss of $156.19 million or $0.08 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.04 per share.

Fourth quarter revenue increased 18 percent to $508.62 million from $432.87 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company expects revenue of $503-$507 million.

For the full year, Palantir projects revenue in a range of $2.18-$2.23 billion.

Currently, shares are at $8.80, up 15.64 percent from the previous close of $7.61 on a volume of 69,965,228.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.