Palantir Technologies Slides After Q2 Revenue Outlook Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares are falling more than 20 percent on Monday morning after the company's outlook for the second quarter missed estimates. For the first quarter, Palantir reported net loss of $101.38 million. For the second quarter, the company expects revenue of $470 million. Analysts are looking for revenue of $483.84 million.

Currently, shares are at $7.41, up 21.82 percent from the previous close of $9.48 on a volume of 70,346,64.

For the full year, the company projects annual revenue growth of 30 percent or greater through 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.