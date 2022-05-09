Markets
PLTR

Palantir Technologies Slides After Q2 Revenue Outlook Misses Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares are falling more than 20 percent on Monday morning after the company's outlook for the second quarter missed estimates. For the first quarter, Palantir reported net loss of $101.38 million. For the second quarter, the company expects revenue of $470 million. Analysts are looking for revenue of $483.84 million.

Currently, shares are at $7.41, up 21.82 percent from the previous close of $9.48 on a volume of 70,346,64.

For the full year, the company projects annual revenue growth of 30 percent or greater through 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLTR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular