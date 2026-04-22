Palantir Technologies Signs $300 Mln Blanket Purchase Deal With USDA, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), Wednesday announced a $300 million Blanket Purchase Agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support the National Farm Security Action Plan and modernize how USDA delivers services to America's farmers.

Through this agreement, Palantir would empower USDA with core capabilities that will enable it to secure American farmland, enhance supply chain resilience, and shield agricultural programs from fraud, abuse, and foreign adversary influence.

Additionally, Palantir is helping USDA's field staff with mobile digital tools that help them work efficiently, reduce administrative burdens, and accelerate services and payments to farmers.

PLTR is moving up 3.58 percent, to $151.20 on the Nasdaq.

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