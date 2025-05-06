Palantir Technologies Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates and Rise Y/Y

Palantir Technologies’ PLTR first-quarter 2025 earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate, and revenues beat the same.

Adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share increased 62.5% year over year. Revenues of $883.9 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4% and jumped 39.3% year over year.

Q1 Revenue Details of PLTR

The U.S. revenues of $628 million increased 55% year over year. U.S. commercial revenues grew 71% year over year to $255 million. U.S. government revenues rose 45% year over year to $373 million.

PLTR closed 139 deals of at least $1 million, 51 deals of at least $5 million and 31 deals of at least $10 million in the quarter.

The total U.S. commercial contract value came in at $810 million, up 183% year over year. U.S. commercial remaining deal value came in at $2.32 billion, up 127% year over year. The customer count grew 39% on a year-over-year basis.

PLTR’s Margins Expand

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $397.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, which increased 69% from the prior-year period's $235 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 45% improved by 800 basis points year over year.

PLTR’s Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

Palantir ended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $993.5 million compared with $2.1 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Operating cash in the quarter was $310.3 million, and capital expenditures were $6.2 million.

PLTR’s Guidance

For the second quarter of 2025, PLTR anticipates revenues in the range of $934-$938 million. The guided range is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $898.5 million. Adjusted income from operations is anticipated between $401 and $405 million.

For 2025, revenues are expected between $3.89 billion and $3.90 billion. The guided range is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.77 billion. Adjusted income from operations is anticipated between $1.71 and 1.72 billion. The adjusted free cash flow is expected between $1.6 and $1.8 billion.

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Earnings Snapshot

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the mark.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.14 beat the consensus mark by 2.9% and gained 13.8% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1.6% but rose 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results. The company’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the mark.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10% but decreased 8.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and declined 20% year over year. Total revenues of $2.3 billion decreased 7.2% year over year but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion.

