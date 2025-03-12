Is Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Palantir Technologies Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 290 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLTR's full-year earnings has moved 9.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that PLTR has returned about 3.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 1.3% on average. This means that Palantir Technologies Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Stantec (STN). The stock has returned 3.1% year-to-date.

In Stantec's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Palantir Technologies Inc. is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 151 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.2% so far this year, meaning that PLTR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Stantec falls under the Consulting Services industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #174. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -6.2%.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Palantir Technologies Inc. and Stantec. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

