Is Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Palantir Technologies Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 308 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLTR's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, PLTR has gained about 223.4% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 24.6%. As we can see, Palantir Technologies Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is GDS Holdings (GDS). The stock has returned 133.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, GDS Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Palantir Technologies Inc. is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 165 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 44.5% so far this year, so PLTR is performing better in this area. GDS Holdings is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Palantir Technologies Inc. and GDS Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.