Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Opinions on Stock Reaching All-Time Highs

Recent discussions on X about Palantir Technologies (PLTR) have been buzzing with excitement following the company's stock reaching new all-time highs. Many users are pointing to a combination of factors driving this momentum, including new partnerships, strong earnings reports, and significant defense contracts, with some highlighting a reported surge of over 80% year-to-date as evidence of robust investor confidence. The chatter reflects a sense of optimism about Palantir’s role in AI and data analytics, particularly in light of geopolitical tensions boosting demand for defense tech.
However, not all voices on X are uniformly positive, as some express caution over the high valuation multiples at which the stock trades. Concerns are being raised about whether the current price adequately reflects future growth potential, with a few users debating the sustainability of the rally amidst broader market uncertainties. Despite these reservations, the dominant narrative centers on Palantir’s strategic positioning in cutting-edge technology sectors, keeping the conversation lively and dynamic.
Palantir Technologies Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/09, 04/08, 02/12 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/31, 01/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/21.
Palantir Technologies Insider Trading Activity
Palantir Technologies insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 235 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 234 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN ANDREW COHEN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 5,079,053 shares for an estimated $449,980,360.
- SHYAM SANKAR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 49 sales selling 1,158,569 shares for an estimated $134,506,342.
- ALEXANDER C. KARP (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 831,372 shares for an estimated $94,947,249.
- RYAN D. TAYLOR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 621,580 shares for an estimated $49,155,408.
- ALEXANDER D. MOORE has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $11,418,801.
- DAVID A. GLAZER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 130,503 shares for an estimated $11,349,546.
- HEATHER A. PLANISHEK has made 1 purchase buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,161,400 and 22 sales selling 36,296 shares for an estimated $3,918,641.
- ERIC H. WOERSCHING has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 17,000 shares for an estimated $2,197,985.
- LAUREN ELAINA FRIEDMAN STAT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,394 shares for an estimated $1,414,745.
- ALEXANDRA W. SCHIFF has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 14,776 shares for an estimated $1,288,868.
- JEFFREY BUCKLEY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,897 shares for an estimated $239,688.
Palantir Technologies Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,267 institutional investors add shares of Palantir Technologies stock to their portfolio, and 971 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 22,937,547 shares (-10.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,935,928,966
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 15,876,287 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,339,958,622
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 7,520,816 shares (+46.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $634,756,870
- NORGES BANK added 6,728,869 shares (+59.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $508,904,362
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 6,499,936 shares (-28.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $548,594,598
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 5,946,019 shares (+295.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $501,844,003
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 4,748,513 shares (+55.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $400,774,497
Palantir Technologies Government Contracts
We have seen $627,828,622 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TASK ORDER #1 FOR MAVEN SMART SYSTEM - USER INTERFACE/USER EXPERIENCE (UI/UX) PROTOTYPE: $161,348,620
- INVESTIGATIVE CASE MANAGEMENT (ICM) OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE (O&M) SUPPORT SERVICES AND CUSTOM ENHANCEMENTS: $50,307,038
- ESTABLISH BASIC LETTER CONTRACT FOR COMMERCIAL DATA AS A SERVE PLATFORM.: $39,074,857
- TASK ORDER OFF A COMMERCIAL SOLUTIONS OPENING (CSO) FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FOR MAVEN SMART SYSTEM (MS...: $37,147,192
- ESTABLISH BASIC LETTER CONTRACT FOR COMMERCIAL DATA AS A SERVE PLATFORM.: $34,385,524
Palantir Technologies Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Sell" rating on 05/06/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/12/2025
Palantir Technologies Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLTR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Schappel from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $155.0 on 06/12/2025
- Matthew Broome from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $94.0 on 05/06/2025
- Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $115.0 on 05/06/2025
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $140.0 on 05/06/2025
- An analyst from William Blair set a target price of $84.0 on 03/05/2025
- Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $95.0 on 02/04/2025
