Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Opinions on Recent Analyst Upgrade

Recent discussions on X about Palantir Technologies (PLTR) have been ignited by a notable upgrade from a major financial institution, shifting the stock's rating to 'neutral' from a previous bearish stance, alongside a surge in stock price. Many users are buzzing about the company's strong year-to-date performance, with some highlighting its growing traction in AI and defense sectors as a key driver. This enthusiasm is tempered by ongoing debates over the stock's high valuation, with a segment of the community questioning whether the momentum can justify the price.

Additionally, posts on X reflect a mix of optimism surrounding potential government contracts and AI platform developments, with some speculating about future growth tied to political and technological trends. However, there are also voices of concern, pointing to political scrutiny and past controversies involving the company's government ties as potential risks. The conversation remains dynamic, with sharp divides between those who see long-term potential and others wary of near-term challenges.

Palantir Technologies Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Palantir Technologies Insider Trading Activity

Palantir Technologies insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 234 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 233 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

Palantir Technologies Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,319 institutional investors add shares of Palantir Technologies stock to their portfolio, and 870 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Palantir Technologies Government Contracts

We have seen $575,211,129 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Palantir Technologies Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Mizuho issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/11/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/29/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/04/2025

Palantir Technologies Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLTR recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $PLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Schappel from Loop Capital set a target price of $155.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Matthew Broome from Mizuho set a target price of $116.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $98.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Gabriela Borges from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $90.0 on 05/06/2025

