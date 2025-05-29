Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Opinions on Insider Sales and Contract Expansions

Recent discussions on X about Palantir Technologies (PLTR) have been ignited by news of significant insider sales, with reports indicating that executives, including the CEO, have offloaded over $115 million in shares. This has sparked a flurry of reactions, with some users questioning the confidence of leadership in the company's future growth, while others argue that such sales are routine and do not necessarily reflect a lack of faith in the business. The topic has drawn intense scrutiny, especially given Palantir's high visibility in the AI and data analytics space.

Additionally, the company's recent contract expansions, such as the increase in the Department of Defense's Maven Smart System contract ceiling to $1.275 billion, have fueled optimism among some on X, who see this as a strong indicator of sustained government partnerships. However, there are also voices highlighting concerns over the stock's lofty valuation following a nearly fivefold surge, with warnings of potential sell-offs tied to market dynamics like S&P 500 rebalancing. This mix of developments keeps the conversation around PLTR dynamic and polarizing on the platform.

Palantir Technologies Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/09, 04/08, 02/12 and 0 sales.

on 04/09, 04/08, 02/12 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/25.

on 04/08, 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to on 02/26, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 02/12, 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/31, 01/24 and 0 sales.

on 03/31, 01/24 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/21.

Palantir Technologies Insider Trading Activity

Palantir Technologies insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 244 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 243 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

Palantir Technologies Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,266 institutional investors add shares of Palantir Technologies stock to their portfolio, and 968 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Palantir Technologies Government Contracts

We have seen $592,763,403 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Palantir Technologies Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Sell" rating on 05/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/12/2025

Palantir Technologies Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLTR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Broome from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $94.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $115.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Mark Schappel from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $130.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $140.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 An analyst from William Blair set a target price of $84.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $95.0 on 02/04/2025

