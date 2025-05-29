Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Opinions on Insider Sales and Contract Expansions

Recent discussions on X about Palantir Technologies (PLTR) have been ignited by news of significant insider sales, with reports indicating that executives, including the CEO, have offloaded over $115 million in shares. This has sparked a flurry of reactions, with some users questioning the confidence of leadership in the company's future growth, while others argue that such sales are routine and do not necessarily reflect a lack of faith in the business. The topic has drawn intense scrutiny, especially given Palantir's high visibility in the AI and data analytics space.
Additionally, the company's recent contract expansions, such as the increase in the Department of Defense's Maven Smart System contract ceiling to $1.275 billion, have fueled optimism among some on X, who see this as a strong indicator of sustained government partnerships. However, there are also voices highlighting concerns over the stock's lofty valuation following a nearly fivefold surge, with warnings of potential sell-offs tied to market dynamics like S&P 500 rebalancing. This mix of developments keeps the conversation around PLTR dynamic and polarizing on the platform.
Palantir Technologies Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/09, 04/08, 02/12 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/31, 01/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/21.
Palantir Technologies Insider Trading Activity
Palantir Technologies insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 244 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 243 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN ANDREW COHEN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 59 sales selling 6,395,106 shares for an estimated $545,818,427.
- SHYAM SANKAR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 47 sales selling 6,033,569 shares for an estimated $450,923,719.
- ALEXANDER C. KARP (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 831,372 shares for an estimated $94,947,249.
- RYAN D. TAYLOR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 621,580 shares for an estimated $49,155,408.
- DAVID A. GLAZER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 445,629 shares for an estimated $34,448,693.
- ALEXANDER D. MOORE has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $10,245,517.
- HEATHER A. PLANISHEK has made 1 purchase buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,161,400 and 26 sales selling 50,187 shares for an estimated $4,882,467.
- LAUREN ELAINA FRIEDMAN STAT has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,115 shares for an estimated $2,237,903.
- ALEXANDRA W. SCHIFF has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 14,776 shares for an estimated $1,288,868.
- JEFFREY BUCKLEY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,897 shares for an estimated $239,688.
Palantir Technologies Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,266 institutional investors add shares of Palantir Technologies stock to their portfolio, and 968 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 22,937,547 shares (-10.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,935,928,966
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 15,876,287 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,339,958,622
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 7,520,816 shares (+46.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $634,756,870
- NORGES BANK added 6,728,869 shares (+59.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $508,904,362
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 6,499,936 shares (-28.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $548,594,598
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 5,946,019 shares (+295.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $501,844,003
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 4,748,513 shares (+55.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $400,774,497
Palantir Technologies Government Contracts
We have seen $592,763,403 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TASK ORDER #1 FOR MAVEN SMART SYSTEM - USER INTERFACE/USER EXPERIENCE (UI/UX) PROTOTYPE: $136,586,404
- ESTABLISH BASIC LETTER CONTRACT FOR COMMERCIAL DATA AS A SERVE PLATFORM.: $55,327,085
- INVESTIGATIVE CASE MANAGEMENT (ICM) OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE (O&M) SUPPORT SERVICES AND CUSTOM ENHANCEMENTS: $50,307,038
- ESTABLISH BASIC LETTER CONTRACT FOR COMMERCIAL DATA AS A SERVE PLATFORM.: $37,403,232
- SAAS SOLUTION.: $25,660,101
Palantir Technologies Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Sell" rating on 05/06/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/12/2025
Palantir Technologies Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLTR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Broome from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $94.0 on 05/06/2025
- Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $115.0 on 05/06/2025
- Mark Schappel from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $130.0 on 05/06/2025
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $140.0 on 05/06/2025
- An analyst from William Blair set a target price of $84.0 on 03/05/2025
- Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $95.0 on 02/04/2025
