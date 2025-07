Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Opinions on Accenture Partnership and Valuation Concerns

Recent discussions on X about Palantir Technologies (PLTR) have been buzzing with activity, largely driven by the company's latest strategic partnership with Accenture Federal Services to enhance AI deployment for the U.S. government. Many users on the platform have expressed optimism about the potential for this deal to bolster Palantir’s position in the government contract space, which has been a significant growth driver. However, there are also voices of concern regarding the stock's high valuation, with some pointing to recent price drops as a sign of potential overextension.

Adding to the conversation, posts on X highlight Palantir’s volatile trading sessions, with significant price swings noted in recent days, alongside debates over institutional profit-taking and rebalancing at the end of the quarter. Some users have flagged a 4% drop in stock price as a point of contention, with arguments emerging over whether this reflects broader market sentiment or specific company challenges like stock compensation costs. The dynamic mix of enthusiasm for Palantir’s AI and government contract momentum, juxtaposed with valuation worries, keeps the dialogue intense and multifaceted.

Palantir Technologies Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Palantir Technologies Insider Trading Activity

Palantir Technologies insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 235 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 234 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

Palantir Technologies Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,231 institutional investors add shares of Palantir Technologies stock to their portfolio, and 890 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Palantir Technologies Government Contracts

We have seen $571,662,863 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Palantir Technologies Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLTR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Positive" rating on 06/25/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Sell" rating on 05/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/12/2025

Palantir Technologies Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLTR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Schappel from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $155.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Matthew Broome from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $94.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $115.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $140.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 An analyst from William Blair set a target price of $84.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $95.0 on 02/04/2025

