Palantir Technologies Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PLTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Palantir Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 15%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $391,622, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $1,337,740.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $31.0 to $55.0 for Palantir Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $31.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.9 $10.65 $10.87 $50.00 $434.8K 2.4K 696 PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.7 $10.5 $10.7 $40.00 $428.0K 26.4K 871 PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.05 $2.98 $2.98 $36.00 $134.1K 965 2.9K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.8 $9.7 $9.77 $31.00 $78.1K 2.8K 0 PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.05 $2.99 $2.99 $36.00 $74.7K 965 2.2K

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Palantir Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Palantir Technologies With a trading volume of 17,873,355, the price of PLTR is up by 4.0%, reaching $40.45. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 23 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Palantir Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

