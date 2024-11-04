Palantir Technologies options imply 12.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Palantir (PLTR) Technologies is normal with puts leading calls 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 12.4%, or $5.16, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 17.8%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PLTR:
- Palantir or NXP Semiconductors: Analysts Choose the Superior Tech Stock to Buy Ahead of Earnings
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 04, 2024
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 04 – November 08, 2024
- SPY ETF Update, 11/4/2024
- Cathie Wood Offloads Palantir Stock Ahead of Earnings, Trims Tesla Stake
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.