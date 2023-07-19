Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $18.05, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.5% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 3.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Palantir Technologies Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 7, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Palantir Technologies Inc. to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 600%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $529.94 million, up 12.04% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $2.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of +250% and +15.76%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 86.1. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.99.

It is also worth noting that PLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

