Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $8.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.89% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 0.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Palantir Technologies Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $504.84 million, up 13.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $2.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +233.33% and +15.51%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.11% higher. Palantir Technologies Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Palantir Technologies Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 41.1. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.25.

Meanwhile, PLTR's PEG ratio is currently 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

