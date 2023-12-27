Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $17.47, marking a -1.19% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 10.3% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 6.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.89%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Palantir Technologies Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.08, signifying a 100% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $603.48 million, up 18.65% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.25 per share and a revenue of $2.22 billion, demonstrating changes of +316.67% and +16.5%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Palantir Technologies Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 71.43. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.47 for its industry.

One should further note that PLTR currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Technology Services industry stood at 1.58 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.