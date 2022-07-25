Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $9.68, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 7.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Palantir Technologies Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 8, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, down 25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $471.53 million, up 25.53% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion, which would represent changes of +15.38% and +28.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Palantir Technologies Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 64.74 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.25, which means Palantir Technologies Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, PLTR's PEG ratio is currently 2.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

