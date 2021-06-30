Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $26.36, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 15.48% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 3.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

PLTR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion, which would represent changes of -26.32% and +35.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PLTR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PLTR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PLTR has a Forward P/E ratio of 190.21 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 33.21, so we one might conclude that PLTR is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

