Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $25.40, moving -0.08% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 19.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 3.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.75%.

PLTR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion, which would represent changes of -26.32% and +35.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PLTR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PLTR is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, PLTR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 181.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 34.24, so we one might conclude that PLTR is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

