Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $23.07, marking a -0.94% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 1.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PLTR as it approaches its next earnings report date.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion, which would represent changes of -5.26% and +33.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLTR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PLTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PLTR has a Forward P/E ratio of 133.09 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.51, which means PLTR is trading at a premium to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

