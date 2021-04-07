Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $22.90, moving -1.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.09% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 0.58% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PLTR as it approaches its next earnings report date.

PLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.26% and +33.58%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PLTR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PLTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PLTR has a Forward P/E ratio of 133.94 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.39, which means PLTR is trading at a premium to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

