Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $10.55, marking a -1.77% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 26.59% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 8.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.48% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Palantir Technologies Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 9, 2022. On that day, Palantir Technologies Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $443.3 million, up 29.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $1.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +53.85% and +28.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Palantir Technologies Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 54.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.18.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

