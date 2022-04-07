Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $12.84, marking a -1.23% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.59% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 5.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Palantir Technologies Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Palantir Technologies Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $443.3 million, up 29.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $1.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +53.85% and +28.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.44% lower. Palantir Technologies Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Palantir Technologies Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 65.82 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.04.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

