Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $18.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.21% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 2.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Palantir Technologies Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, down 42.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $418.1 million, up 29.81% from the prior-year quarter.

PLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $1.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -21.05% and +39.75%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 128.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.51, so we one might conclude that Palantir Technologies Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

