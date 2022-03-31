Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $13.73, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 15.09% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Palantir Technologies Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $443.3 million, up 29.91% from the prior-year quarter.

PLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $1.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +53.85% and +28.85%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.44% lower within the past month. Palantir Technologies Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 70.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.34, which means Palantir Technologies Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

