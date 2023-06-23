Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $14.03, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.42% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 2.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Palantir Technologies Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Palantir Technologies Inc. to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 600%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $529.94 million, up 12.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $2.21 billion, which would represent changes of +250% and +15.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Palantir Technologies Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 66.9 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.06.

It is also worth noting that PLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.