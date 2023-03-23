Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $8.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.46% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.79% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Business Services sector's loss of 3.04% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Palantir Technologies Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Palantir Technologies Inc. to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $504.9 million, up 13.11% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $2.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +233.33% and +15.66%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% higher within the past month. Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Palantir Technologies Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 41.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.92, which means Palantir Technologies Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that PLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PLTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

