Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $25.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.43% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 2.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.96% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PLTR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PLTR to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 55.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $385 million, up 33.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $1.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of -15.79% and +37.48%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PLTR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PLTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PLTR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 163.93. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.65.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

