Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Just Reclaimed the 200-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. PLTR surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is widely-used by traders and analysts, and helps establish market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The indicator moves higher or lower together with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

PLTR has rallied 6.9% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests PLTR could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account PLTR's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 5 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting PLTR on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

