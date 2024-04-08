Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) standing at $23, reflecting a +0.17% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 11.83% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Palantir Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.08, reflecting a 60% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $614.88 million, reflecting a 17.08% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

PLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $2.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +32% and +20.56%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Palantir Technologies Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 69.84. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.4 for its industry.

We can also see that PLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Technology Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.65.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

