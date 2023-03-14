Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $7.89, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 8.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Palantir Technologies Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Palantir Technologies Inc. to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $504.9 million, up 13.11% from the year-ago period.

PLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $2.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +233.33% and +15.66%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 186.31% higher. Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.89.

Investors should also note that PLTR has a PEG ratio of 0.74 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PLTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

