Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $8.08, marking a +0.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.77% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 16.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Palantir Technologies Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Palantir Technologies Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $474.58 million, up 21.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $1.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of -53.85% and +23.3%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Palantir Technologies Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 142.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.63.

We can also see that PLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 4.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



