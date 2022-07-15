Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $9.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.04% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Palantir Technologies Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Palantir Technologies Inc. to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $471.53 million, up 25.53% from the year-ago period.

PLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.38% and +28.48%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Palantir Technologies Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 58.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.91, which means Palantir Technologies Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that PLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PLTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

