Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $15.34, moving +1.39% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Palantir Technologies Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Palantir Technologies Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 600%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $529.94 million, up 12.04% from the year-ago period.

PLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $2.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +250% and +15.76%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Palantir Technologies Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Palantir Technologies Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 72.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.82.

Meanwhile, PLTR's PEG ratio is currently 1.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.63 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

