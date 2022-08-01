Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.47, moving +1.16% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.65% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 11.9% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 8.35% in that time.

Palantir Technologies Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, down 25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $471.53 million, up 25.53% from the prior-year quarter.

PLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.38% and +28.4%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.59% lower within the past month. Palantir Technologies Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Palantir Technologies Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 67.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.15, which means Palantir Technologies Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, PLTR's PEG ratio is currently 2.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

