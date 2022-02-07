Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $12.98, moving +0.31% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 21.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 9.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Palantir Technologies Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 17, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, down 42.86% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $418.1 million, up 29.81% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Palantir Technologies Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 59.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.54, so we one might conclude that Palantir Technologies Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.