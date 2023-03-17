Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $7.88, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 17.82% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 6.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Palantir Technologies Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Palantir Technologies Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $504.9 million, up 13.11% from the prior-year quarter.

PLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $2.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +233.33% and +15.66%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% higher within the past month. Palantir Technologies Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 40.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.74, which means Palantir Technologies Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that PLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.