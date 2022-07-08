Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $10.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 17.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 6.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Palantir Technologies Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Palantir Technologies Inc. to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $471.53 million, up 25.53% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion, which would represent changes of +15.38% and +28.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Palantir Technologies Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Palantir Technologies Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 66.97. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.48.

Investors should also note that PLTR has a PEG ratio of 2.17 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.