Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $12.79, moving -0.93% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Palantir Technologies Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $443.3 million, up 29.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $1.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +53.85% and +28.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Palantir Technologies Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 65.37 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.12.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.