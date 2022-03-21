Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $12.59, moving -1.79% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 1.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Palantir Technologies Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Palantir Technologies Inc. to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $443.3 million, up 29.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $1.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +53.85% and +28.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.85% lower. Palantir Technologies Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 64.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.67, which means Palantir Technologies Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

