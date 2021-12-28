Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $18.57, moving -1.95% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 3.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Palantir Technologies Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, down 42.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $418.1 million, up 29.81% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $1.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of -21.05% and +39.75%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 129.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.74, so we one might conclude that Palantir Technologies Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

