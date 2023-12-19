Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) ended the recent trading session at $17.95, demonstrating a +0.62% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.66%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 16.4% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 7.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Palantir Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.08, indicating a 100% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $603.48 million, indicating a 18.65% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.25 per share and a revenue of $2.22 billion, indicating changes of +316.67% and +16.5%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Palantir Technologies Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Palantir Technologies Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 72.08. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.08 of its industry.

We can also see that PLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.