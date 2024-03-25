Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $24.51, marking a +1.36% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 5.27% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 1.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Palantir Technologies Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.08, up 60% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $614.88 million, up 17.08% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.33 per share and a revenue of $2.68 billion, signifying shifts of +32% and +20.56%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Palantir Technologies Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 73.55. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.88 of its industry.

Meanwhile, PLTR's PEG ratio is currently 2.81. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.71 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

