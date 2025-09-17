Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $168.30, moving -1.15% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.93% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Palantir Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Palantir Technologies Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 70%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.09 billion, up 50.65% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.65 per share and a revenue of $4.17 billion, demonstrating changes of +58.54% and +45.57%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 263.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.68, so one might conclude that Palantir Technologies Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that PLTR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 6.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.27.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

