Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) standing at $77.32, reflecting a -0.67% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.57% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.84%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.15%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 1.91% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 16.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Palantir Technologies Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.13, showcasing a 62.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $864.52 million, indicating a 36.29% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.56 per share and a revenue of $3.79 billion, signifying shifts of +36.59% and +32.18%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Palantir Technologies Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Palantir Technologies Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 140 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.49.

Also, we should mention that PLTR has a PEG ratio of 4.46. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. PLTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

