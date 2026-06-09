Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) was down 3.22% at $132.07. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.26% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.17%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.97%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 0.31% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.37%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.23%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Palantir Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.35, signifying a 118.75% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.81 billion, reflecting a 79.96% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.49 per share and a revenue of $7.69 billion, signifying shifts of +98.67% and +71.77%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Palantir Technologies Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 91.64. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.1.

Investors should also note that PLTR has a PEG ratio of 1.71 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.03.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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