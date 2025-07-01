Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) was down 4.14% at $130.68. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.17%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Palantir Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, up 55.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $938.34 million, indicating a 38.37% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.58 per share and a revenue of $3.92 billion, signifying shifts of +41.46% and +36.75%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.2% lower. Currently, Palantir Technologies Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Palantir Technologies Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 233.82 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.16 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that PLTR has a PEG ratio of 7.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.27.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 40, this industry ranks in the top 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

